Felton, East Carolina Pirates take on the Temple Owls

East Carolina Pirates (8-7, 1-1 AAC) at Temple Owls (8-7, 1-1 AAC)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple hosts East Carolina in a matchup of AAC teams.

The Owls are 4-2 on their home court. Temple is 2-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Pirates are 1-1 in conference games. East Carolina scores 72.7 points while outscoring opponents by 3.0 points per game.

Temple scores 73.1 points per game, 3.4 more points than the 69.7 East Carolina gives up. East Carolina averages 72.7 points per game, 0.1 more than the 72.6 Temple gives up.

The Owls and Pirates face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hysier Miller is averaging 17.5 points, 4.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Owls.

RJ Felton is averaging 16.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Pirates.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 5-5, averaging 72.2 points, 39.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Pirates: 5-5, averaging 68.3 points, 37.1 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

