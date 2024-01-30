Felton and East Carolina host South Florida

South Florida Bulls (13-5, 6-1 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (11-10, 4-4 AAC) Greenville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

South Florida Bulls (13-5, 6-1 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (11-10, 4-4 AAC)

Greenville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina takes on the South Florida Bulls after RJ Felton scored 24 points in East Carolina’s 70-64 overtime victory against the Temple Owls.

The Pirates are 9-6 in home games. East Carolina has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bulls are 6-1 against conference opponents. South Florida is 2-0 in one-possession games.

East Carolina scores 70.0 points per game, 0.3 fewer points than the 70.3 South Florida gives up. South Florida scores 8.7 more points per game (76.7) than East Carolina gives up (68.0).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Johnson is averaging 13.5 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Pirates. Felton is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for East Carolina.

Selton Miguel is averaging 14.6 points for the Bulls. Chris Youngblood is averaging 15.4 points over the past 10 games for South Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, averaging 65.6 points, 36.3 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Bulls: 9-1, averaging 77.7 points, 35.3 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.