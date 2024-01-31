Feddersen leads North Dakota State against South Dakota State after 20-point outing

North Dakota State Bison (9-12, 2-4 Summit League) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (12-10, 5-2 Summit League) Brookings, South Dakota;…

North Dakota State Bison (9-12, 2-4 Summit League) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (12-10, 5-2 Summit League)

Brookings, South Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State visits the South Dakota State Jackrabbits after Noah Feddersen scored 20 points in North Dakota State’s 79-66 loss to the Saint Thomas Tommies.

The Jackrabbits are 7-2 on their home court. South Dakota State scores 77.0 points and has outscored opponents by 4.2 points per game.

The Bison are 2-4 in Summit League play. North Dakota State is sixth in the Summit League with 12.3 assists per game led by Damari Wheeler-Thomas averaging 2.9.

South Dakota State is shooting 48.3% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 47.1% North Dakota State allows to opponents. North Dakota State has shot at a 47.8% clip from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points greater than the 41.5% shooting opponents of South Dakota State have averaged.

The Jackrabbits and Bison meet Thursday for the first time in Summit League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zeke Mayo is averaging 18.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Jackrabbits. William Kyle III is averaging 13.3 points and 6.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for South Dakota State.

Boden Skunberg is averaging 15.1 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Bison. Andrew Morgan is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for North Dakota State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 6-4, averaging 78.8 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Bison: 2-8, averaging 75.5 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 3.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

