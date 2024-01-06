Fallah and Southern Utah host Utah Valley

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (5-9, 0-3 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (7-7, 2-1 WAC) Orem, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (5-9, 0-3 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (7-7, 2-1 WAC)

Orem, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -7; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah takes on the Utah Valley Wolverines after Parsa Fallah scored 24 points in Southern Utah’s 96-75 loss to the Grand Canyon Antelopes.

The Wolverines are 5-1 in home games. Utah Valley averages 11.9 turnovers per game and is 3-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Thunderbirds are 0-3 in conference play. Southern Utah is sixth in the WAC with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Fallah averaging 3.1.

Utah Valley averages 67.5 points per game, 11.1 fewer points than the 78.6 Southern Utah gives up. Southern Utah has shot at a 44.1% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points above the 43.8% shooting opponents of Utah Valley have averaged.

The Wolverines and Thunderbirds face off Saturday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Stone-Carrawell is averaging 11.6 points for the Wolverines. Trevin Dorius is averaging 9.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and two blocks over the past 10 games for Utah Valley.

Dominique Ford averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Thunderbirds, scoring 15.3 points while shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc. Fallah is averaging 15.3 points and 6.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Southern Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 4-6, averaging 67.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Thunderbirds: 4-6, averaging 77.2 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

