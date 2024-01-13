Fairleigh Dickinson takes on Stonehill, aims to break 6-game slide

Stonehill Skyhawks (2-15, 0-2 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (6-11, 0-2 NEC) Teaneck, New Jersey; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Stonehill Skyhawks (2-15, 0-2 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (6-11, 0-2 NEC)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson aims to break its six-game slide when the Knights take on Stonehill.

The Knights are 3-4 in home games. Fairleigh Dickinson ranks third in the NEC with 32.0 points per game in the paint led by Heru Bligen averaging 5.3.

The Skyhawks have gone 0-2 against NEC opponents. Stonehill allows 79.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 16.1 points per game.

Fairleigh Dickinson’s average of 9.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 10.5 per game Stonehill allows. Stonehill averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 9.2 per game Fairleigh Dickinson allows.

The Knights and Skyhawks face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ansley Almonor is scoring 16.2 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Knights. Sean Moore is averaging 12.2 points and 7.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Fairleigh Dickinson.

Tony Felder is averaging 12.8 points for the Skyhawks. Max Zegarowski is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Stonehill.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 2-8, averaging 70.1 points, 36.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points per game.

Skyhawks: 1-9, averaging 63.4 points, 34.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.