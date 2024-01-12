Fairleigh Dickinson hosts Stonehill, aims to break home skid

Stonehill Skyhawks (2-15, 0-2 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (6-11, 0-2 NEC) Teaneck, New Jersey; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Stonehill Skyhawks (2-15, 0-2 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (6-11, 0-2 NEC)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson takes on Stonehill looking to stop its four-game home losing streak.

The Knights have gone 3-4 in home games. Fairleigh Dickinson is ninth in the NEC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 80.4 points while holding opponents to 45.1% shooting.

The Skyhawks are 0-2 in NEC play. Stonehill has a 1-10 record against opponents above .500.

Fairleigh Dickinson scores 77.9 points per game, 1.7 fewer points than the 79.6 Stonehill gives up. Stonehill averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 9.2 per game Fairleigh Dickinson allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeVante Jamison is averaging 9.1 points and 4.3 assists for the Knights. Ansley Almonor is averaging 16.2 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Fairleigh Dickinson.

Tony Felder is shooting 34.2% and averaging 12.8 points for the Skyhawks. Max Zegarowski is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Stonehill.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 2-8, averaging 70.1 points, 36.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points per game.

Skyhawks: 1-9, averaging 63.4 points, 34.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

