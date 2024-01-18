Fairleigh Dickinson faces Stonehill after Moore’s 23-point performance

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (8-11, 2-2 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (2-17, 0-4 NEC) South Easton, Massachusetts; Friday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (8-11, 2-2 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (2-17, 0-4 NEC)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson takes on the Stonehill Skyhawks after Sean Moore scored 23 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 81-71 victory against the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Skyhawks have gone 2-4 at home. Stonehill is eighth in the NEC in rebounding averaging 32.4 rebounds. Todd Brogna paces the Skyhawks with 4.4 boards.

The Knights are 2-2 against NEC opponents. Fairleigh Dickinson ranks third in the NEC shooting 33.9% from 3-point range.

Stonehill’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 9.2 per game Fairleigh Dickinson gives up. Fairleigh Dickinson averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 10.0 per game Stonehill gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tony Felder is averaging 12.4 points for the Skyhawks. Max Zegarowski is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Stonehill.

Ansley Almonor is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Knights. Moore is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Fairleigh Dickinson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 1-9, averaging 62.4 points, 34.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Knights: 4-6, averaging 72.5 points, 36.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.