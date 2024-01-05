Fairfield visits Siena following Eley’s 30-point showing

Fairfield Stags (7-6, 1-1 MAAC) at Siena Saints (2-11, 1-1 MAAC) Albany, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Fairfield Stags (7-6, 1-1 MAAC) at Siena Saints (2-11, 1-1 MAAC)

Albany, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stags -5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Siena plays the Fairfield Stags after Michael Eley scored 30 points in Siena’s 79-66 loss to the UMass Minutemen.

The Saints are 2-3 on their home court. Siena is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Stags have gone 1-1 against MAAC opponents. Fairfield is seventh in the MAAC with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Jasper Floyd averaging 4.5.

Siena’s average of 5.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Fairfield allows. Fairfield averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 7.5 per game Siena gives up.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zek Tekin is shooting 26.3% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Saints, while averaging 10.3 points and 3.4 assists. Giovanni Emejuru is shooting 55.6% and averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Siena.

Jalen Leach is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Stags. Caleb Fields is averaging 13.3 points and 3.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Fairfield.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 1-9, averaging 59.5 points, 38.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Stags: 6-4, averaging 72.0 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.