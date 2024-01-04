Fairfield visits Siena following Eley’s 30-point outing

Fairfield Stags (7-6, 1-1 MAAC) at Siena Saints (2-11, 1-1 MAAC) Albany, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Fairfield Stags (7-6, 1-1 MAAC) at Siena Saints (2-11, 1-1 MAAC)

Albany, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena takes on the Fairfield Stags after Michael Eley scored 30 points in Siena’s 79-66 loss to the UMass Minutemen.

The Saints are 2-3 on their home court. Siena ranks second in the MAAC with 11.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Giovanni Emejuru averaging 3.0.

The Stags are 1-1 in MAAC play. Fairfield is seventh in the MAAC with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Jasper Floyd averaging 4.5.

Siena is shooting 39.0% from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points lower than the 43.3% Fairfield allows to opponents. Fairfield averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 7.5 per game Siena allows.

The Saints and Stags meet Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zek Tekin is averaging 10.3 points and 3.4 assists for the Saints. Emejuru is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Siena.

Caleb Fields is shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Stags, while averaging 12.6 points. Jalen Leach is averaging 14.8 points and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games for Fairfield.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 1-9, averaging 59.5 points, 38.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Stags: 6-4, averaging 72.0 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

