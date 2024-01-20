Fairfield visits Rouzan and Manhattan

Fairfield Stags (11-7, 5-2 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (4-11, 1-5 MAAC) Riverdale, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Fairfield Stags (11-7, 5-2 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (4-11, 1-5 MAAC)

Riverdale, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan hosts the Fairfield Stags after Daniel Rouzan scored 22 points in Manhattan’s 81-68 loss to the Saint Peter’s Peacocks.

The Jaspers are 2-4 on their home court. Manhattan is fifth in the MAAC with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Seydou Traore averaging 7.2.

The Stags have gone 5-2 against MAAC opponents. Fairfield averages 76.3 points and has outscored opponents by 5.2 points per game.

Manhattan is shooting 39.6% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points lower than the 44.0% Fairfield allows to opponents. Fairfield has shot at a 45.5% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points less than the 45.6% shooting opponents of Manhattan have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Winston is averaging 7.2 points, 4.4 assists and 2.1 steals for the Jaspers. Shaquil Bender is averaging 14.0 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 39.4% over the past 10 games for Manhattan.

Caleb Fields is shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Stags, while averaging 13.7 points. Jalen Leach is averaging 15 points and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for Fairfield.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 1-9, averaging 64.2 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Stags: 9-1, averaging 78.6 points, 34.4 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

