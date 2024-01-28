Fairfield hosts Quinnipiac following Fields’ 25-point outing

Quinnipiac Bobcats (15-4, 7-1 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (12-7, 6-2 MAAC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Quinnipiac Bobcats (15-4, 7-1 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (12-7, 6-2 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stags -2; over/under is 156

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield faces the Quinnipiac Bobcats after Caleb Fields scored 25 points in Fairfield’s 82-75 victory over the Manhattan Jaspers.

The Stags are 5-2 in home games. Fairfield is second in the MAAC scoring 76.6 points while shooting 45.4% from the field.

The Bobcats are 7-1 in MAAC play. Quinnipiac ranks second in the MAAC scoring 35.6 points per game in the paint led by Alexis Reyes averaging 7.0.

Fairfield makes 45.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Quinnipiac has allowed to its opponents (42.5%). Quinnipiac averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Fairfield allows.

The Stags and Bobcats face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fields is shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Stags, while averaging 14.4 points. Jalen Leach is shooting 50.0% and averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Fairfield.

Matt Balanc is scoring 18.7 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Bobcats. Amarri Tice is averaging 13.5 points and 8.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Quinnipiac.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 9-1, averaging 79.3 points, 35.0 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 77.5 points, 37.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.