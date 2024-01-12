Fairfield faces Niagara following Fields’ 33-point outing

Fairfield Stags (9-6, 3-1 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (6-8, 2-2 MAAC) Lewiston, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Fairfield Stags (9-6, 3-1 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (6-8, 2-2 MAAC)

Lewiston, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stags -2; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield visits the Niagara Purple Eagles after Caleb Fields scored 33 points in Fairfield’s 82-61 win over the Marist Red Foxes.

The Purple Eagles are 2-4 in home games. Niagara averages 10.7 turnovers per game and is 3-5 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Stags are 3-1 in conference games. Fairfield ranks seventh in the MAAC scoring 29.9 points per game in the paint led by Brycen Goodine averaging 6.0.

Niagara’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Fairfield allows. Fairfield’s 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points lower than Niagara has given up to its opponents (47.9%).

The Purple Eagles and Stags face off Friday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luke Bumbalough is averaging 9.6 points for the Purple Eagles. Ahmad Henderson II is averaging 12.6 points over the past 10 games for Niagara.

Goodine is averaging 14.4 points for the Stags. Jalen Leach is averaging 16.3 points and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games for Fairfield.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Eagles: 5-5, averaging 76.2 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Stags: 8-2, averaging 78.5 points, 34.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.