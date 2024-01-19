Fairfield defeats Saint Peter’s 76-67

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Jalen Leach had 29 points in Fairfield’s 76-67 win against Saint Peter’s on Friday night. Leach…

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Jalen Leach had 29 points in Fairfield’s 76-67 win against Saint Peter’s on Friday night.

Leach had eight rebounds for the Stags (11-7, 5-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Brycen Goodine scored 16 points, shooting 4 for 8 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. Peyton Smith went 5 of 11 from the field to finish with 10 points.

Corey Washington finished with 16 points and eight rebounds for the Peacocks (9-6, 5-1). Latrell Reid added 12 points for Saint Peter’s. Marcus Randolph also had 10 points. The Peacocks ended a six-game winning streak with the loss.

Both teams play again on Sunday. Fairfield visits Manhattan and Saint Peter’s hosts Canisius.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

