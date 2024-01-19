Evee and Rice host Temple

Rice Owls (6-11, 0-4 AAC) at Temple Owls (8-10, 1-4 AAC) Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Rice faces…

Rice Owls (6-11, 0-4 AAC) at Temple Owls (8-10, 1-4 AAC)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rice faces the Temple Owls after Travis Evee scored 21 points in Rice’s 81-79 overtime loss to the Charlotte 49ers.

The Temple Owls are 4-3 in home games. Temple is 2-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Rice Owls have gone 0-4 against AAC opponents. Rice has a 3-10 record against opponents above .500.

Temple’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Rice allows. Rice averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Temple gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hysier Miller is scoring 15.8 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Temple Owls. Joran Riley is averaging 9.9 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 40.7% over the past 10 games for Temple.

Evee is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Rice Owls. Mekhi Mason is averaging 13.3 points and 4.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Rice.

LAST 10 GAMES: Temple Owls: 3-7, averaging 64.3 points, 34.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Rice Owls: 4-6, averaging 70.2 points, 37.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

