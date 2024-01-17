Evansville wins 78-75 over Valparaiso

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Yacine Toumi and Chuck Bailey III had 13 points apiece and Evansville beat Valparaiso 78-75 on…

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Yacine Toumi and Chuck Bailey III had 13 points apiece and Evansville beat Valparaiso 78-75 on Wednesday night to end a five-game losing streak.

Toumi added eight rebounds for the Purple Aces (11-7, 2-5 Missouri Valley Conference). Bailey shot 5 for 7 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free throw line. Kenny Strawbridge had 11 points and was 4 of 7 shooting (3 for 3 from 3-point range).

Isaiah Stafford led the way for the Beacons (5-13, 1-6) with 31 points and two steals. Cooper Schwieger added 12 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for Valparaiso. Darius DeAveiro also had 12 points, five assists and three steals.

Antonio Thomas scored 10 points in the first half for Evansville, who led 40-38 at the break.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

