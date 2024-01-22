Evansville visits Northern Iowa on 4-game road slide

Evansville Purple Aces (11-8, 2-6 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (11-8, 5-3 MVC) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST…

Evansville Purple Aces (11-8, 2-6 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (11-8, 5-3 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville hits the road against Northern Iowa looking to break its four-game road losing streak.

The Panthers have gone 6-2 in home games. Northern Iowa is eighth in the MVC with 12.9 assists per game led by Nate Heise averaging 2.8.

The Purple Aces are 2-6 in MVC play. Evansville has a 5-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Northern Iowa’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 9.5 per game Evansville gives up. Evansville averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Northern Iowa gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Heise is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Panthers. Bowen Born is averaging 17.4 points and 2.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Northern Iowa.

Yacine Toumi is averaging 10.8 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Purple Aces. Kenny Strawbridge is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Evansville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 8-2, averaging 74.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Purple Aces: 4-6, averaging 68.0 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.