Evansville visits Indiana State following Swope’s 26-point showing

Evansville Purple Aces (10-3, 1-1 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (11-2, 2-0 MVC)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sycamores -14; over/under is 159

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State hosts the Evansville Purple Aces after Isaiah Swope scored 26 points in Indiana State’s 87-75 loss to the Michigan State Spartans.

The Sycamores are 5-0 in home games. Indiana State is ninth in college basketball averaging 87.2 points and is shooting 51.7% from the field.

The Purple Aces are 1-1 against MVC opponents. Evansville averages 80.6 points and has outscored opponents by 9.7 points per game.

Indiana State makes 51.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.5 percentage points higher than Evansville has allowed to its opponents (41.2%). Evansville has shot at a 47.5% clip from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points higher than the 43.3% shooting opponents of Indiana State have averaged.

The Sycamores and Purple Aces meet Wednesday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Swope is shooting 44.1% from beyond the arc with 3.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Sycamores, while averaging 19.6 points and 2.1 steals. Robbie Avila is averaging 15.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists over the past 10 games for Indiana State.

Yacine Toumi is averaging 10.7 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Purple Aces. Ben Humrichous is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Evansville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 9-1, averaging 86.7 points, 34.4 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Purple Aces: 7-3, averaging 78.4 points, 37.1 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.