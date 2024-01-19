Evansville visits Drake following DeVries’ 25-point performance

Evansville Purple Aces (11-7, 2-5 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (15-3, 6-1 MVC) Des Moines, Iowa; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Evansville Purple Aces (11-7, 2-5 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (15-3, 6-1 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake plays the Evansville Purple Aces after Tucker DeVries scored 25 points in Drake’s 77-56 win over the Illinois State Redbirds.

The Bulldogs have gone 9-0 in home games. Drake averages 78.8 points and has outscored opponents by 11.0 points per game.

The Purple Aces are 2-5 in conference play. Evansville ranks seventh in the MVC shooting 35.1% from 3-point range.

Drake’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.4 per game Evansville allows. Evansville scores 8.4 more points per game (76.2) than Drake gives up to opponents (67.8).

The Bulldogs and Purple Aces square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeVries is scoring 20.6 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Bulldogs. Atin Wright is averaging 16.1 points and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for Drake.

Ben Humrichous is scoring 15.8 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Purple Aces. Yacine Toumi is averaging 12.3 points and eight rebounds over the last 10 games for Evansville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 78.0 points, 33.4 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Purple Aces: 4-6, averaging 68.7 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

