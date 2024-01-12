Evansville Purple Aces take on the Missouri State Bears on 4-game slide

Missouri State Bears (9-7, 1-4 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (10-6, 1-4 MVC) Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Missouri State Bears (9-7, 1-4 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (10-6, 1-4 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville comes into the matchup with Missouri State as losers of four in a row.

The Purple Aces are 6-1 on their home court. Evansville is the top team in the MVC with 12.6 fast break points.

The Bears are 1-4 against MVC opponents. Missouri State scores 70.8 points while outscoring opponents by 1.9 points per game.

Evansville makes 46.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than Missouri State has allowed to its opponents (40.7%). Missouri State averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 9.4 per game Evansville gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tanner Cuff is averaging seven points for the Purple Aces. Ben Humrichous is averaging 16.6 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Evansville.

Alston Mason is shooting 46.6% and averaging 17.1 points for the Bears. Chance Moore is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Missouri State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 4-6, averaging 71.4 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points per game.

Bears: 4-6, averaging 68.4 points, 37.7 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.