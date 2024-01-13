Evans scores 19 to help Jackson State knock off Alabama A&M 75-67

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Ken Evans’ 19 points helped Jackson State defeat Alabama A&M 75-67 on Saturday night. Evans was…

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Ken Evans’ 19 points helped Jackson State defeat Alabama A&M 75-67 on Saturday night.

Evans was 6 of 17 shooting, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Tigers (7-9, 3-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jordan O’Neal scored 12 points while going 3 of 7 and 6 of 8 from the free throw line, and added eight rebounds and three blocks. Coltie Young was 4 of 9 shooting (1 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.

The Bulldogs (3-14, 2-2) were led by Dailin Smith, who posted 26 points and seven rebounds. Alabama A&M also got 11 points from Anthony Bryant. Jayland Randall also put up eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

