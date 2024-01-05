Evans leads Jackson State against Alcorn State after 23-point showing

Alcorn State Braves (1-12) at Jackson State Tigers (4-9) Jackson, Mississippi; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State plays…

Alcorn State Braves (1-12) at Jackson State Tigers (4-9)

Jackson, Mississippi; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State plays the Alcorn State Braves after Ken Evans scored 23 points in Jackson State’s 74-63 loss to the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Tigers play their first home game after going 4-9 to start the season. Jackson State has a 1-9 record against teams over .500.

The Braves are 0-12 on the road. Alcorn State is 0-10 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Jackson State averages 68.8 points per game, 19.1 fewer points than the 87.9 Alcorn State gives up. Alcorn State averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.9 fewer made shots on average than the 9.8 per game Jackson State gives up.

The Tigers and Braves square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evans is shooting 43.2% and averaging 18.5 points for the Tigers. Coltie Young is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Jackson State.

Jeremiah Kendall is shooting 49.7% and averaging 16.1 points for the Braves. Jeremiah Gambrell is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Alcorn State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 69.0 points, 36.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.

Braves: 0-10, averaging 67.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.