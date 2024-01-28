Evans, Jackson State Tigers square off against the Florida A&M Rattlers

Jackson State Tigers (8-11, 4-2 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (3-14, 1-5 SWAC) Tallahassee, Florida; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Jackson State Tigers (8-11, 4-2 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (3-14, 1-5 SWAC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SWAC foes Florida A&M and Jackson State will play on Monday.

The Rattlers have gone 1-5 in home games. Florida A&M ranks fourth in the SWAC with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Keith Lamar averaging 4.5.

The Tigers have gone 4-2 against SWAC opponents. Jackson State is 1-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Florida A&M’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Jackson State gives up. Jackson State averages 70.3 points per game, 12.1 fewer points than the 82.4 Florida A&M gives up.

The Rattlers and Tigers square off Monday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lamar is scoring 13.3 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Rattlers. Jalen Speer is averaging 13.8 points and 3.4 assists over the past 10 games for Florida A&M.

Ken Evans is averaging 19 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Tigers. Jordan O’Neal is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Jackson State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 1-9, averaging 67.6 points, 34.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.9 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 73.0 points, 38.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

