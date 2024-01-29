Evans and the Jackson State Tigers visit conference foe Florida A&M

Jackson State Tigers (8-11, 4-2 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (3-14, 1-5 SWAC) Tallahassee, Florida; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Jackson State Tigers (8-11, 4-2 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (3-14, 1-5 SWAC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -5.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ken Evans and the Jackson State Tigers take on Keith Lamar and the Florida A&M Rattlers on Monday.

The Rattlers are 1-5 on their home court. Florida A&M gives up 82.4 points and has been outscored by 13.9 points per game.

The Tigers are 4-2 against conference opponents. Jackson State has a 1-9 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Florida A&M averages 68.5 points per game, 9.2 fewer points than the 77.7 Jackson State gives up. Jackson State averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 9.3 per game Florida A&M allows.

The Rattlers and Tigers square off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lamar is averaging 13.3 points and six rebounds for the Rattlers.

Zeke Cook is averaging 6.2 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 1-9, averaging 67.6 points, 34.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.9 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 73.0 points, 38.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

