Evans and Jackson State host Bethune-Cookman

Jackson State Tigers (8-10, 4-1 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (8-10, 3-2 SWAC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -4; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State visits the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats after Ken Evans scored 25 points in Jackson State’s 73-64 victory against the Texas Southern Tigers.

The Wildcats are 6-1 on their home court. Bethune-Cookman ranks fourth in the SWAC in rebounding with 35.2 rebounds. Elijah Hulsewe leads the Wildcats with 5.8 boards.

The Tigers have gone 4-1 against SWAC opponents. Jackson State is second in the SWAC with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Zeke Cook averaging 3.0.

Bethune-Cookman is shooting 43.2% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 44.6% Jackson State allows to opponents. Jackson State averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Bethune-Cookman allows.

The Wildcats and Tigers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dhashon Dyson is shooting 28.6% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 14.6 points and two steals. Jakobi Heady is averaging 17.7 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Bethune-Cookman.

Evans is scoring 19.0 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Tigers. Jordan O’Neal is averaging 13.7 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 59.6% over the last 10 games for Jackson State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 71.5 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 71.4 points, 37.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

