Evans’ 24 help Jackson State take down Alabama State 73-63

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Ken Evans scored 24 points as Jackson State beat Alabama State 73-63 on Thursday night. Evans…

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Ken Evans scored 24 points as Jackson State beat Alabama State 73-63 on Thursday night.

Evans added five steals for the Tigers (6-9, 2-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jordan O’Neal added 16 points while shooting 6 of 9 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line, and he also had nine rebounds and five blocks. Chase Adams shot 5 for 12 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 16 points.

The Hornets (7-9, 2-1) were led by Antonio Madlock, who recorded 20 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Alabama State also got 12 points from Isaiah Range. In addition, Sean Smith had 11 points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.