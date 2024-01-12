Eugene leads Troy against Southern Miss after 22-point game

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (9-7, 3-1 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (10-6, 4-0 Sun Belt) Troy, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (9-7, 3-1 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (10-6, 4-0 Sun Belt)

Troy, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Troy takes on the Southern Miss Golden Eagles after Christyon Eugene scored 22 points in Troy’s 79-73 victory against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

The Trojans are 9-1 on their home court. Troy leads the Sun Belt with 14.4 fast break points.

The Golden Eagles are 3-1 against Sun Belt opponents. Southern Miss has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Troy averages 81.4 points, 10.8 more per game than the 70.6 Southern Miss gives up. Southern Miss has shot at a 42.2% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points below the 42.5% shooting opponents of Troy have averaged.

The Trojans and Golden Eagles meet Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eugene is averaging 15.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Trojans. Tayton Conerway is averaging 12.0 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 53.2% over the past 10 games for Troy.

Austin Crowley is shooting 36.3% and averaging 15.7 points for the Golden Eagles. Cobie Montgomery is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Southern Miss.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 7-3, averaging 78.3 points, 38.6 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 75.8 points, 36.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

