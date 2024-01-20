Essandoko, Brown lead Saint Joseph’s (PA) past Duquesne, 71-69

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Christ Essandoko led Saint Joseph’s (PA) with 21 points and Cameron Brown hit the game-winning layup with…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Christ Essandoko led Saint Joseph’s (PA) with 21 points and Cameron Brown hit the game-winning layup with one second left as the Hawks took down Duquesne 71-69 on Saturday.

Essandoko also contributed 12 rebounds for the Hawks (12-6, 2-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Lynn Greer III scored 12 points while shooting 5 of 10 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line, and added six rebounds. Xzayvier Brown had 11 points and was 3 of 11 shooting, including 1 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the line.

The Dukes (9-8, 0-5) were led in scoring by Jimmy Clark III, who finished with 21 points and two steals. Jake DiMichele added 11 points for Duquesne.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.