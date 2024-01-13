Erikstrup and Eastern Washington host Idaho

Eastern Washington Eagles (8-7, 2-0 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (7-8, 1-1 Big Sky) Moscow; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Eastern Washington Eagles (8-7, 2-0 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (7-8, 1-1 Big Sky)

Moscow; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -6.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington visits the Idaho Vandals after Dane Erikstrup scored 27 points in Eastern Washington’s 91-83 victory over the North Dakota State Bison.

The Vandals are 5-4 in home games. Idaho is 3-2 in one-possession games.

The Eagles are 2-0 against conference opponents. Eastern Washington leads the Big Sky with 18.2 assists. Ellis Magnuson leads the Eagles with 3.8.

Idaho averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 7.3 per game Eastern Washington allows. Eastern Washington averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Idaho allows.

The Vandals and Eagles face off Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinn Denker is averaging 11.9 points for the Vandals.

Cedric Coward is scoring 13.8 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 5-5, averaging 70.0 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Eagles: 7-3, averaging 81.6 points, 32.8 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.