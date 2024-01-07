Enaruna scores 24 as Cleveland State downs Northern Kentucky 88-85 in OT

CLEVELAND (AP) — Tristan Enaruna scored 24 points as Cleveland State beat Northern Kentucky 88-85 in overtime on Sunday night.…

CLEVELAND (AP) — Tristan Enaruna scored 24 points as Cleveland State beat Northern Kentucky 88-85 in overtime on Sunday night.

Enaruna also added 12 rebounds and five assists for the Vikings (11-6, 4-2 Horizon League). Jayson Woodrich shot 5 for 12 (4 for 11 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line to add 18 points. Drew Lowder had 12 points and shot 3 for 13 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line.

The Norse (8-8, 3-2) were led by Marques Warrick, who posted 30 points and four assists. Northern Kentucky also got 15 points and four assists from Michael Bradley. Keeyan Itejere also had 14 points, eight rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Warrick hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to send the game to overtime tied at 74.

Woodrich hit a 3-pointer to open the scoring in the extra period and Cleveland State never trailed after that. The Norse pulled even twice before Woodrich hit another 3-pointer with 13 seconds remaining. He added two free throws with five seconds to go to preserve the win.

