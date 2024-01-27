Enaruna leads Cleveland State against Robert Morris after 28-point game

Robert Morris Colonials (8-12, 4-5 Horizon League) at Cleveland State Vikings (12-9, 5-5 Horizon League) Cleveland; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST…

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State hosts the Robert Morris Colonials after Tristan Enaruna scored 28 points in Cleveland State’s 107-99 overtime loss to the Wright State Raiders.

The Vikings are 10-1 on their home court. Cleveland State is 5-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Colonials are 4-5 in Horizon League play. Robert Morris ranks fifth in the Horizon League shooting 34.3% from 3-point range.

Cleveland State scores 77.8 points per game, 2.3 more points than the 75.5 Robert Morris gives up. Robert Morris has shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points fewer than the 45.9% shooting opponents of Cleveland State have averaged.

The Vikings and Colonials square off Sunday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Enaruna is averaging 18 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Vikings. Drew Lowder is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cleveland State.

Markeese Hastings is averaging 15.1 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Colonials. Josh Corbin is averaging 13.6 points and 3.2 assists over the past 10 games for Robert Morris.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 6-4, averaging 81.0 points, 36.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points per game.

Colonials: 6-4, averaging 83.2 points, 39.0 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

