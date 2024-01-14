Emanuel and Fairleigh Dickinson host Saint Francis (PA)

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (7-11, 1-2 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (5-11, 0-3 NEC) Loretto, Pennsylvania; Monday, 7 p.m.…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (7-11, 1-2 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (5-11, 0-3 NEC)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson visits the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash after Jo’el Emanuel scored 29 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 81-74 overtime win against the Stonehill Skyhawks.

The Red Flash are 3-4 on their home court. Saint Francis (PA) is 3-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.6 turnovers per game.

The Knights are 1-2 in NEC play. Fairleigh Dickinson is 2-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Saint Francis (PA) is shooting 41.8% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 44.9% Fairleigh Dickinson allows to opponents. Fairleigh Dickinson averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Saint Francis (PA) allows.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Gregory is averaging 12.8 points for the Red Flash. Aaron Talbert is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (PA).

Ansley Almonor averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, scoring 15.9 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc. Emanuel is averaging 11.2 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Fairleigh Dickinson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 3-7, averaging 65.2 points, 35.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Knights: 3-7, averaging 69.6 points, 36.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.