Elon visits Hampton following Mullen’s 32-point showing

Elon Phoenix (8-12, 1-6 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (4-16, 0-8 CAA) Hampton, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Elon Phoenix (8-12, 1-6 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (4-16, 0-8 CAA)

Hampton, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phoenix -1; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton hosts the Elon Phoenix after Kyrese Mullen scored 32 points in Hampton’s 107-86 loss to the Charleston (SC) Cougars.

The Pirates have gone 3-6 in home games. Hampton is sixth in the CAA with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Mullen averaging 6.4.

The Phoenix are 1-6 in CAA play. Elon ranks ninth in the CAA with 34.9 rebounds per game led by Sam Sherry averaging 4.8.

Hampton’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Elon allows. Elon averages 76.8 points per game, 2.9 fewer than the 79.7 Hampton gives up.

The Pirates and Phoenix square off Saturday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mullen is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 9.3 rebounds for the Pirates. Tedrick Wilcox Jr. is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Hampton.

Max Mackinnon is scoring 12.2 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Phoenix. Rob Higgins is averaging 12.4 points, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Elon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 0-10, averaging 70.2 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.8 points per game.

Phoenix: 3-7, averaging 71.7 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.