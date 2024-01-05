Elon takes on N.C. A&T, aims for 7th straight home win

North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-11, 1-0 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (7-7, 0-1 CAA) Elon, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-11, 1-0 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (7-7, 0-1 CAA)

Elon, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Elon hosts N.C. A&T aiming to continue its six-game home winning streak.

The Phoenix have gone 5-0 in home games. Elon averages 11.4 turnovers per game and is 4-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Aggies are 1-0 in conference play. N.C. A&T is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Elon is shooting 47.7% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 50.8% N.C. A&T allows to opponents. N.C. A&T averages 69.8 points per game, 7.0 fewer points than the 76.8 Elon gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rob Higgins is averaging 11.2 points for the Phoenix. Max Mackinnon is averaging 11.2 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 46.9% over the last 10 games for Elon.

Evan Joyner is averaging 3.6 points for the Aggies. Landon Glasper is averaging 19.3 points over the last 10 games for N.C. A&T.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 5-5, averaging 80.6 points, 37.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Aggies: 3-7, averaging 72.3 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points.

