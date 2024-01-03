Elon plays William & Mary on 4-game road slide

Elon Phoenix (7-6) at William & Mary Tribe (5-8) Williamsburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Elon will aim…

Elon Phoenix (7-6) at William & Mary Tribe (5-8)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Elon will aim to end its four-game road losing streak when the Phoenix visit William & Mary.

The Tribe have gone 5-0 at home. William & Mary averages 76.6 points and has outscored opponents by 2.6 points per game.

The Phoenix have gone 0-5 away from home. Elon is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

William & Mary scores 76.6 points per game, 0.2 fewer points than the 76.8 Elon gives up. Elon averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than William & Mary allows.

The Tribe and Phoenix meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabe Dorsey is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Tribe. Trey Moss is averaging 14.0 points and 3.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for William & Mary.

Nick Dorn is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, while averaging 10.2 points. TK Simpkins is shooting 44.4% and averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Elon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 3-7, averaging 74.8 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 3.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Phoenix: 6-4, averaging 82.2 points, 37.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

