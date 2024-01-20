Elon hosts Northeastern after Doherty’s 23-point game

Northeastern Huskies (7-11, 2-3 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (8-10, 1-4 CAA) Elon, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Elon, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern plays the Elon Phoenix after Chris Doherty scored 23 points in Northeastern’s 72-65 loss to the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

The Phoenix are 6-2 in home games. Elon is fourth in the CAA with 33.9 points per game in the paint led by Max Mackinnon averaging 7.3.

The Huskies have gone 2-3 against CAA opponents. Northeastern averages 12.8 turnovers per game and is 1-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Elon’s average of 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Northeastern gives up. Northeastern averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Elon gives up.

The Phoenix and Huskies match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rob Higgins is averaging 12 points and 3.1 assists for the Phoenix. Mackinnon is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Elon.

Doherty is averaging 13.2 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Huskies. Jared Turner is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northeastern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 3-7, averaging 72.2 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Huskies: 4-6, averaging 67.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.