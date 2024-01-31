Elon hosts Campbell after Sinani’s 21-point showing

Campbell Fighting Camels (10-11, 4-4 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (9-12, 2-6 CAA) Elon, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Campbell Fighting Camels (10-11, 4-4 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (9-12, 2-6 CAA)

Elon, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell visits the Elon Phoenix after Jasin Sinani scored 21 points in Campbell’s 90-67 loss to the Charleston (SC) Cougars.

The Phoenix are 6-3 on their home court. Elon ranks sixth in the CAA with 33.0 points per game in the paint led by Max Mackinnon averaging 6.9.

The Fighting Camels are 4-4 in conference play. Campbell is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Elon averages 76.9 points, 9.7 more per game than the 67.2 Campbell allows. Campbell averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Elon gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mackinnon is scoring 12.3 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Phoenix. Rob Higgins is averaging 11.9 points over the past 10 games for Elon.

Anthony Dell’Orso is averaging 17.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Fighting Camels. Sinani is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Campbell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 3-7, averaging 69.3 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Fighting Camels: 5-5, averaging 69.7 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

