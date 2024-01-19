Elliott leads UT Rio Grande Valley against Tarleton State after 22-point game

Tarleton State Texans (11-6, 4-2 WAC) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (6-12, 2-5 WAC) Edinburg, Texas; Saturday, 7:30 p.m.…

Tarleton State Texans (11-6, 4-2 WAC) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (6-12, 2-5 WAC)

Edinburg, Texas; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley hosts the Tarleton State Texans after Elijah Elliott scored 22 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 91-73 loss to the UT Arlington Mavericks.

The Vaqueros have gone 5-3 at home. UT Rio Grande Valley has a 3-2 record in one-possession games.

The Texans are 4-2 against conference opponents. Tarleton State is eighth in the WAC scoring 70.0 points per game and is shooting 44.3%.

UT Rio Grande Valley is shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 42.6% Tarleton State allows to opponents. Tarleton State averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game UT Rio Grande Valley gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elliott is shooting 36.2% and averaging 14.8 points for the Vaqueros. Hasan Abdul-Hakim is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for UT Rio Grande Valley.

Jakorie Smith is averaging 14.5 points and 1.5 steals for the Texans. Devon Barnes is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tarleton State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 4-6, averaging 76.9 points, 35.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points per game.

Texans: 6-4, averaging 70.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.