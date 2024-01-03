Elliott leads UT Rio Grande Valley against SFA after 21-point performance

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (8-5, 1-1 WAC) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (4-9, 0-2 WAC) Edinburg, Texas; Thursday, 1…

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (8-5, 1-1 WAC) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (4-9, 0-2 WAC)

Edinburg, Texas; Thursday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley hosts the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks after Elijah Elliott scored 21 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 77-74 win over the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

The Vaqueros are 3-2 in home games. UT Rio Grande Valley ranks eighth in the WAC with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Daylen Williams averaging 2.3.

The ‘Jacks are 1-1 against WAC opponents. SFA ranks sixth in the WAC shooting 33.1% from 3-point range.

UT Rio Grande Valley makes 42.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than SFA has allowed to its opponents (39.6%). SFA averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than UT Rio Grande Valley allows.

The Vaqueros and ‘Jacks face off Thursday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elliott is scoring 15.7 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Vaqueros. Hasan Abdul-Hakim is averaging 13.8 points over the past 10 games for UT Rio Grande Valley.

Sadaidriene Hall is shooting 52.3% and averaging 10.8 points for the ‘Jacks. Latrell Jossell is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for SFA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 3-7, averaging 71.4 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

‘Jacks: 6-4, averaging 76.1 points, 40.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

