Elliott and the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros take on conference foe Utah Tech

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (6-14, 2-7 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (7-13, 3-6 WAC)

Saint George, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Elijah Elliott and the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros visit Tanner Christensen and the Utah Tech Trailblazers in WAC play.

The Trailblazers have gone 3-3 at home. Utah Tech has a 2-9 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Vaqueros are 2-7 against WAC opponents. UT Rio Grande Valley allows 79.2 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.1 points per game.

Utah Tech is shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 44.7% UT Rio Grande Valley allows to opponents. UT Rio Grande Valley averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Utah Tech allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aric Demings is averaging 8.2 points for the Trailblazers. Noa Gonsalves is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Utah Tech.

Hasan Abdul-Hakim is averaging 13.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Vaqueros. Elliott is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for UT Rio Grande Valley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 2-8, averaging 68.6 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points per game.

Vaqueros: 3-7, averaging 74.5 points, 35.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.