Edwards scores 16 in North Texas’ 69-51 victory against Temple

The Associated Press

January 13, 2024, 9:27 PM

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Jason Edwards’ 16 points helped North Texas defeat Temple 69-51 on Saturday night.

Edwards shot 6 for 15, including 3 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Mean Green (10-5, 3-0 American Athletic Conference). Aaron Scott scored 15 points and added seven rebounds. C.J. Noland had 14 points and was 5 of 10 shooting, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line.

Joran Riley led the Owls (8-9, 1-3) in scoring, finishing with 13 points and seven rebounds. Jahlil White added 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals for Temple.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

