Edwards has 22 points, Bueckers 21 and No. 11 UConn gets hot, pulls away from Villanova 81-60

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Aaliyah Edwards scored 22 points, Paige Bueckers added 21 and No. 11 UConn used a red-hot second half to race past Villanova 81-60 on Wednesday night.

The Huskies made 20 of 28 shots in the second half (71%) and held the Wildcats to 10 of 30 to turn a one-point halftime lead into a 21-point blowout. They had a 16-14 edge in points in the paint at the break and finished with a 44-22 advantage.

KK Arnold added 13 points for UConn (18-4, 10-0 Big East Conference), which rebounded from a 15-point home loss to No. 15 Notre Dame. Nika Muhl had 12 points and 10 assists.

Lucy Olsen had 15 points to lead Villanova (13-8, 6-4). Zanai Jones added 14 and Maddie Webber 11.

Edwards made two free throws with nine seconds left in the second quarter for a 37-36 halftime lead. She had 10 points in the first half and Bueckers 11 for the Huskies, who shot 50%. Jones had 12 and Webber 11 for the Wildcats, who shot 41%.

Olsen converted a three-point play to open the second half to put the Wildcats on top and Jones hit a jumper that made it 43-42 for the Wildcats. Then the Huskies reeled off 10 straight points to take the lead for good and Muhl’s 3-pointer in the last minute made made it 59-49.

Dalce’s three-point play had Villanova within 61-52 but they couldn’t stop the hot Huskies. UConn had a string of 10 straight makes through its first shot of the fourth quarter and then added another string of seven later in the period.

St. John’s is at UConn on Sunday. Seton Hall visits Villanova on Saturday.

