Edwards, Fontleroy lead No. 13 Baylor women past Oklahoma State 72-60

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Dre’Una Edwards had 16 points, Bella Fontleroy came off the bench to score 15 and No. 13 Baylor overcame a slow start to beat Oklahoma State 72-60 on Sunday.

Edwards made 6 of 11 shots with two 3-pointers for the Bears (16-3, 5-3 Big 12 Conference). She added six rebounds. Fontleroy made 4 of 7 shots with a 3-pointer and all six of her free throws, adding eight boards.

Darianna Littlepage-Buggs and Sarah Andrews added 11 points apiece for Baylor, which entered play having lost three of its last four games. Aijha Blackwell had 19 rebounds to go with seven points as the Bears outrebounded the Cowgirls 45-29. Blackwell had seven of Baylor’s 16 rebounds at the offensive end. She needs 15 more rebounds to top 1,000 for her career.

Hannah Gusters and Anna Gret Asi both scored 16 to lead the Cowgirls (11-9, 4-5). Quincy Noble scored 10.

Both team had five turnovers in the first five minutes. Baylor missed four straight shots and Oklahoma State combined 3-pointers by Asi and Lior Garzon with two Gusters layups to grab a 10-4 lead. Gusters added another layup with 3 seconds left and the Cowgirls led 19-12 after one quarter.

Baylor battled back and grabbed a 28-27 lead on a layup by Yaya Felder with 1:36 left in the second period. Asi sank the second of two free throws with 43 seconds remaining to knot the score at 28, but Andrews answered with a 3-pointer and the Bears took a three-point lead into halftime.

Blackwell and Littlepage-Buggs had the only baskets in the first 3:08 of the third quarter to push the Bears’ lead to seven. Oklahoma State’s first points came on a jumper by Stailee Heard at the 5:49 mark. Felder’s three-point play gave Baylor its first double-digit lead at 42-32 and it grew to 53-41 heading to the final period.

Oklahoma State closed within 10 points three times in the fourth quarter but could not get its deficit in the single digits.

The Cowgirls swept Baylor last season to end a 13-game losing streak in the series. The Bears lead the all-time series 49-13, including a 17-9 record in Stillwater.

Oklahoma State travels to play Iowa State on Wednesday. Baylor returns home to play No. 10 Texas on Thursday.

