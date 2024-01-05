Edwards and Missouri State host Bradley

Missouri State Bears (9-5, 1-2 MVC) at Bradley Braves (9-5, 1-2 MVC) Peoria, Illinois; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Missouri State Bears (9-5, 1-2 MVC) at Bradley Braves (9-5, 1-2 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State faces the Bradley Braves after Cesare Edwards scored 25 points in Missouri State’s 64-62 loss to the Northern Iowa Panthers.

The Braves are 5-2 on their home court. Bradley is seventh in the MVC scoring 72.9 points while shooting 45.5% from the field.

The Bears are 1-2 in MVC play. Missouri State is the MVC leader with 28.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Donovan Clay averaging 5.3.

Bradley makes 45.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.5 percentage points higher than Missouri State has allowed to its opponents (39.0%). Missouri State averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Bradley allows.

The Braves and Bears face off Saturday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malevy Leons is averaging 13.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Braves. Duke Deen is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Bradley.

Alston Mason averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 18.3 points while shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc. Clay is shooting 42.7% and averaging 15.0 points over the past 10 games for Missouri State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, averaging 70.9 points, 35.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 75.0 points, 39.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.2 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.