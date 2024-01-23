Edwards and James Madison host Old Dominion

James Madison Dukes (17-2, 6-2 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (5-14, 1-7 Sun Belt) Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

James Madison Dukes (17-2, 6-2 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (5-14, 1-7 Sun Belt)

Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: James Madison visits the Old Dominion Monarchs after Terrence Edwards scored 20 points in James Madison’s 67-52 victory over the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Monarchs have gone 4-4 in home games. Old Dominion has a 3-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Dukes are 6-2 against Sun Belt opponents. James Madison averages 85.9 points while outscoring opponents by 16.7 points per game.

Old Dominion is shooting 43.0% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 41.3% James Madison allows to opponents. James Madison has shot at a 47.5% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points above the 44.1% shooting opponents of Old Dominion have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vasean Allette is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Monarchs.

T.J. Bickerstaff is averaging 13.9 points and 8.9 rebounds for the Dukes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 2-8, averaging 74.6 points, 34.5 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points per game.

Dukes: 8-2, averaging 78.5 points, 39.6 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

