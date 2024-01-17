Edwards’ 20, Allen’s game-winner lead North Texas past East Carolina 60-59

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Jason Edwards led North Texas with 20 points and Robert Allen hit the game-winning layup with…

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Jason Edwards led North Texas with 20 points and Robert Allen hit the game-winning layup with one second remaining as the Mean Green defeated East Carolina 60-59 on Wednesday night.

Allen took a full court pass from Aaron Scott and banked in the go-ahead layup with 1.3 seconds remaining. Brandon Johnson’s half court try was off the mark as time ran out on East Carolina.

Edwards was 7 of 17 shooting, including 1 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 7 from the line for the Mean Green (11-5, 4-0 American Athletic Conference). Scott added 12 points while shooting 4 for 14, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc, and they also had five rebounds. C.J. Noland shot 5 for 14, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points. The Mean Green picked up their sixth straight victory.

The Pirates (9-9, 2-3) were led by RJ Felton, who finished with 16 points, six rebounds and two steals. Cam Hayes added 12 points and two steals for East Carolina. Brandon Johnson finished with 11 points, eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

North Texas went into the half ahead of East Carolina 30-26. Edwards scored 10 points in the half. Edwards scored 10 second-half points for North Texas.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.