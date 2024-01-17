Edey scores 33, No. 2 Purdue rolls over rival Indiana 87-66

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Zach Edey had 33 points and 14 rebounds as No. 2 Purdue rolled past rival Indiana…

Edey was 11 of 23 from the field and 11 for 12 at the free throw line to help the Boilermakers (16-2, 5-2 Big Ten) win at Assembly Hall for the first time in three seasons. Fletcher Loyer scored 19 points and Lance Jones added 17 for Purdue.

Trey Galloway scored 17 points and Mackenzie Mgbakco had 15 for the Hoosiers (12-6, 4-3), who swept last season’s series.

The Boilermakers stormed out to 51-29 lead at halftime, but the Hoosiers charged back, opening the second half on a 20-7 run and closing to 60-51. Purdue answered with five straight points and never allowed Indiana to get close again.

No. 3 KANSAS 90, OKLAHOMA STATE 66

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson had 21 points and seven rebounds, and Kansas rolled past Oklahoma State.

Kevin McCullar Jr. scored 18 points, KJ Adams Jr. scored 16 for the Jayhawks. Johnny Furphy matched a season high by scoring all 15 of his points in the first half.

In front of a crowd that was maybe half full and included a significant number of Kansas fans, the Jayhawks (15-2, 3-1 Big 12) shot 62% and never trailed.

Bryce Thompson led Oklahoma State with 20 points. The former Kansas guard surpassed 1,000 career points after entering the night with 986.

No. 6 TENNESSEE 85, FLORIDA 66

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dalton Knecht scored a career-high 39 points and had eight rebounds to lead Tennessee past Florida.

Jonas Aidoo had 19 points and a team-high 10 rebounds to help the Volunteers (13-4, 3-1 Southeastern Conference) win their 12th straight at home.

Knecht shot 13 of 23 overall including 4 of 6 on 3-pointers and made all nine of his free throws.

The Gators (11-6, 1-3), who haven’t won in Knoxville since 2014, were led by Walter Clayton Jr. with 16 points and Riley Kugel with 12.

KANSAS STATE 68, No. 9 BAYLOR 64, OT

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Arthur Kaluma converted a four-point play to give Kansas State the lead with 20 seconds left in overtime, and Tylor Perry added a pair of free throws with 6.9 seconds to go, helping the Wildcats beat Baylor.

Perry and Cam Carter finished with 18 points apiece for the Wildcats (13-4, 3-1 Big 12). Kaluma had 12.

Langston Love had 15 points and Jalen Bridges scored 11 to lead the Bears (14-3, 3-1), who were just 5 for 28 from beyond the arc. Ja’Kobe Walter was held to eight points on 3-for-11 shooting.

The Bears led 31-26 at halftime.

PENN STATE 87, No. 11 WISCONSIN 83

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Kanye Clary scored 27 points, Ace Baldwin Jr. added 20 and Penn State beat Wisconsin for its first win over an AP Top 25 team under coach Mike Rhoades.

The Nittany Lions (9-9, 3-4 Big Ten) had to fight back from double-digit deficits in their previous two conference wins this season. This time, they barely trailed as they knocked off the Big Ten’s last unbeaten team in league play.

AJ Storr scored 23 points and Steven Crowl added 17 for the Badgers (13-4, 5-1), who had their six-game winning streak snapped.

NEW MEXICO 99, No. 16 UTAH STATE 86

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Nelly Joseph scored a season-high 26 points, Donovan Dent had 15 points and a career-high 14 assists, and New Mexico beat Utah State for its second straight victory over a ranked opponent.

The Lobos (15-3, 3-2 Mountain West) had six players in double figures. Jaelen House added 14 points to help New Mexico end a seven-game losing streak to the Aggies.

New Mexico was coming off a victory over then-No. 19 San Diego State on Saturday.

Ian Martinez scored 22 points and Mason Falsey had 19, but Utah State (16-2, 4-1) had its 15-game winning streak snapped.

CINCINNATI 81, No. 19 TCU 77, OT

CINCINNATI (AP) — Dan Skillings Jr.‘s go-ahead layup with 22 seconds left in overtime lifted Cincinnati to a victory over TCU.

Day Day Thomas scored 21 points and John Newman III had 20 to lead the Bearcats.

Trevian Tennyson scored 17 and Emanuel Miller had 15 for TCU (13-4, 2-2 Big 12), which had just entered the rankings this week following wins over Oklahoma and Houston.

After Skillings Jr.’s layup put the Bearcats (13-4, 2-2) ahead 79-77, Thomas sealed the win with a pair of free throws.

No. 20 BYU 87, No. 24 IOWA STATE 72

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Spencer Johnson scored a career-high 28 points to lead BYU to a victory over Iowa State.

Johnson shot 62% from the field and also had nine rebounds and five assists. Noah Waterman added 18 points and Jaxson Robinson chipped in 15 for the Cougars.

Dallin Hall tallied 11 points and a team-high eight assists to help BYU (14-3, 2-2 Big 12) beat Iowa State for the first time in seven meetings between the schools.

Keshon Gilbert led the Cyclones with 16 points and Milan Momcilovic added 11 points. Iowa State (13-4, 2-2).

No. 21 DAYTON 70, ST. LOUIS 65

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — DaRon Holmes II scored 25 of his 29 points in the second half and grabbed 14 rebounds to help Dayton beat Saint Louis for its 11th straight victory.

Holmes also led Dayton (14-2, 3-0 Atlantic 10) at the free throw line, going 10 of 17.

Saint Louis (8-9, 1-3) had a 14-0 run in the first half after trailing by eight and took a 30-28 lead into halftime.

Gibson Jimerson led Saint Louis with 13 points, Terrence Hargrove Jr. had 12 and Bradley Ezewiro scored 10.

