Edey leads No. 2 Purdue against Northwestern after 26-point performance

Northwestern Wildcats (15-5, 6-3 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (19-2, 8-2 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -13; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Purdue faces the Northwestern Wildcats after Zach Edey scored 26 points in Purdue’s 68-60 victory over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

The Boilermakers have gone 10-0 in home games. Purdue ranks fifth in college basketball with 18.7 assists per game led by Braden Smith averaging 7.0.

The Wildcats are 6-3 in conference play. Northwestern averages 74.4 points while outscoring opponents by 6.2 points per game.

Purdue makes 49.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than Northwestern has allowed to its opponents (44.3%). Northwestern averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Purdue allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edey is averaging 23 points, 11.4 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Boilermakers. Lance Jones is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Purdue.

Boo Buie is scoring 18.5 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Wildcats. Brooks Barnhizer is averaging 15.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games for Northwestern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 9-1, averaging 83.5 points, 41.4 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 75.2 points, 29.7 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

