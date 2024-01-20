Edey leads No. 2 Purdue against Iowa

Purdue Boilermakers (16-2, 5-2 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (11-6, 3-3 Big Ten) Iowa City, Iowa; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Purdue Boilermakers (16-2, 5-2 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (11-6, 3-3 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -6.5; over/under is 165.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Purdue visits the Iowa Hawkeyes after Zach Edey scored 33 points in Purdue’s 87-66 win against the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Hawkeyes have gone 8-1 at home. Iowa is fifth in college basketball with 87.1 points and is shooting 48.1% from the field.

The Boilermakers have gone 5-2 against Big Ten opponents. Purdue is second in the Big Ten scoring 85.1 points per game and is shooting 49.3%.

Iowa’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Purdue gives up. Purdue averages 7.6 more points per game (85.1) than Iowa allows to opponents (77.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tony Perkins is averaging 13.9 points, 4.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Hawkeyes. Ben Krikke is averaging 15.6 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 57.9% over the last 10 games for Iowa.

Edey is scoring 22.9 points per game with 11.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Boilermakers. Lance Jones is averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games for Purdue.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 6-4, averaging 84.5 points, 37.7 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Boilermakers: 9-1, averaging 85.5 points, 39.6 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

