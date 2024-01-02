Eastern Washington visits South Dakota following Price’s 25-point showing

Eastern Washington Eagles (6-7, 2-0 Big Sky) at South Dakota Coyotes (8-7, 1-1 Summit League) Vermillion, South Dakota; Wednesday, 8…

Eastern Washington Eagles (6-7, 2-0 Big Sky) at South Dakota Coyotes (8-7, 1-1 Summit League)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington faces the South Dakota Coyotes after Ethan Price scored 25 points in Eastern Washington’s 87-61 victory against the Sacramento State Hornets.

The Coyotes have gone 4-2 in home games. South Dakota is second in the Summit League with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Lahat Thioune averaging 4.0.

The Eagles are 2-7 on the road. Eastern Washington is sixth in the Big Sky with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Cedric Coward averaging 4.8.

South Dakota’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Eastern Washington allows. Eastern Washington averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game South Dakota allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaleb Stewart averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Coyotes, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 43.3% from beyond the arc. Paul Bruns is shooting 39.4% and averaging 12.9 points over the past 10 games for South Dakota.

Coward is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Eagles. Price is averaging 12.8 points and 3.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Eastern Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 5-5, averaging 74.4 points, 42.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 3.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 79.9 points, 33.9 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

