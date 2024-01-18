Eastern Washington visits Koehler and Weber State

Eastern Washington Eagles (9-7, 3-0 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (11-6, 2-2 Big Sky) Ogden, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

Eastern Washington Eagles (9-7, 3-0 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (11-6, 2-2 Big Sky)

Ogden, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State hosts the Eastern Washington Eagles after Dyson Koehler scored 21 points in Weber State’s 69-66 loss to the Portland State Vikings.

The Wildcats are 7-0 in home games. Weber State is the best team in the Big Sky at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 62.8 points while holding opponents to 43.5% shooting.

The Eagles are 3-0 against Big Sky opponents. Eastern Washington ranks sixth in the Big Sky with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Cedric Coward averaging 5.1.

Weber State averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 7.4 per game Eastern Washington allows. Eastern Washington averages 16.3 more points per game (79.1) than Weber State gives up (62.8).

The Wildcats and Eagles face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dillon Jones is shooting 50.5% and averaging 19.3 points for the Wildcats. Koehler is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Weber State.

Coward is averaging 13.6 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Eagles. Jake Kyman is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Eastern Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 77.9 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Eagles: 8-2, averaging 82.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.